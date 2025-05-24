Net finishing touch to Seafarers’ Corner

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tucked away in the corner of the church’s nave is the "Seafarers’ Corner", a section of the church used in its early days as a place for all the sailors passing through Port Chalmers to find "solace and peace".
Last month, a hand-crafted cargo net made by a local man was put up to separate the seafarers’ corner from the nave.
Historic Iona Church Restoration Trust committee member Rachel Day said the space never looked how it does today, but what they had set up was a "modern interpretation".
"We’re trying to give it a certain sort of respect," she said.
The creator, a net maker of many years, told the trust he had a 19th-century cargo net ring which would be great to use in a net to separate the space from the rest of the nave.
"Rope has been so vital to this country's history, from ... Māori, Polynesians and Europeans' connection to the sea — this is an ancient, universal craft."
The corner was still used, but many of the sailors who now visited the church were Filipino and other East Asian workers coming into port from cruise ships and other boats, Ms Day said.
"There isn’t really an open Catholic church in Port Chalmers, so they’re drawn to here. They can see the church when they come into harbour."
They came to "sit and pray".