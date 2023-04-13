New citizen moved by ceremony

Despite living in New Zealand for 12 years, England-born Dr Loveday Why said it already felt different after becoming a citizen.

"Coming here today, I didn’t quite know what to expect, but I definitely felt immediately moved the moment that karakia started to be spoken."

"Being surrounded by people from all different nationalities, this welcome really showed what an embracing and hospitable land New Zealand is."

Dr Why was one of 70 new New Zealand citizens welcomed at the Fullwood Room of the Dunedin Centre yesterday.

By her side were her two children, Sol (7) and Avalon (3).

Dr Why had lived in New Zealand since November of 2011.

After getting married, she and her husband roamed many countries before deciding to settle in New Zealand.

When she was offered a place at the University of Otago to complete her PhD in English, as well as giving birth to her first daughter, it made New Zealand an attractive country to live in.

"Well the main attraction was my husband" Dr Why said.

"The second attraction was definitely being welcomed by the academic and poetry community here."

She loved the New Zealand landscape and the water, and felt much more free and spacious than back in the United Kingdom.

"New Zealand always brings some level of mana, heart and playfulness that just isn’t in some other countries."

Hearing the names of countries read out at the ceremony made her "incredibly grateful" to be included among yesterday’s new citizens.

On the journey to acquiring citizenship, she said it was really important to be respectful, patient and to be received when the original custodians of the land wished to receive you.

Her plans as a newly declared citizen were to raise her two daughters to become loving New Zealand citizens and continue her writing.

She said the feeling would not sink in for quite some while, but hoped planting a commemorative kowhai tree would help anchor her happiness.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich oversaw the ceremony.

New citizens

Rula Yousef Atallah Abu-Safieh Talahma (Libya), Ella Tareq Issa Talahma (New Zealand), Aathur Tareq Issa Talahma (Palestine), Aram Tareq Issa Talahma (Palestine), Jela Tareq Issa Talahma (Egypt), Baraah Faeez Al Hrsh (Syrian Arab Republic), Bifwan Hilal Ayash (Syria), Mahmoud Hilal Ayash (Syria), Hilal Mahmoud Ayash (Syria), Taem HilaAyash (Syria), Bahaa Samir Al Zreikat (Syrian Arab Republic), Fatima Abdulhakim Alhamad (Syrian Arab Republic), Ghayath Mohamad Eid Altaleb (Syria), Mohamad Ghayath Altaleb (Lebanon), Mays Ghayath Altaleb (Lebanon), Renu Anand (India), Novi Andriyani (Indonesia), Ailene Yadan Arceo (Philippines), John Immanuel Mamuyac Bernabe (Philippines), Amogh Bettadpura (India), Maria Alenita Fuentes Camama (Philippines), Lance Dale Gabriel Camama (Philippines), Rin Chang (China), Jonathan Brett Dailey (Canada), Ryan Elizabeth Dailey (Canada), Lisa Anne Houghton (Canada), Alquen Jr. Bolado Duran (Philippines), Elizabeth Ann Edwards (England), Jino George (India), Jiss George (India), Hanna Jino (India), Esther Jino (India), Joseph Darren Gray (England), Sharon Anne Holdridge (United Kingdom), Rebecca Patricia Keenan (Ireland), Edward Kelemete (Samoa), Kay Siang Nicholas Khoo (Northern Ireland), Emily Lam (Australia), Jennifer Lisa Langley (United Kingdom), Marvin Siew Kam Lee (Malaysia), Eleanor Lee (New Zealand), Chin Eng Tie (Malaysia), Ryan Leslie (United Kingdom), Kirsty Susan Lewis (United Kingdom), Laura Lewis (United States of America), Kay Loots (South Africa), Mohammad Mattar (Libya), Lama Tarawia (Syria), Hamish Bruce McIntyre (Australia), Yannick Elijah Medvecky-Wolkenhauer (Australia), Nazifa Muhammad Hussain (Pakistan), Mark James O’Neill (Ireland), Alisa Pchelina (Russian Federation), Yulia Sergeevna Taylor (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), Stephen Michael Pitt (England), Susan Elizabeth Pitt (Australia), Donal Sonal Prasad (Fiji), Graham Robert Prime (England), Justin Rackham (Australia), Joahnna Marie Maturan Retiza (Philippines), Christel Manauis Ross (Philippines), Juandre Serfontein (South Africa), Erik Stibbe (Netherlands), Melanie Adele Anastasia Strydom (South Africa), Timothy August Georges Van der Haegen (Belgium), Bianca Valentina Patricia Van der Haegen (Singapore), Melissa Sarah Natasja Van der Haegen (Singapore), Sofie Christiane Van Huffel (Belgium), Loveday Rose Why (United Kingdom), Pepijn Bert Wyffels (Belgium).