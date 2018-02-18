New social sector agency

Experienced social sector workers (from left) Rob Tigeir, Doreen Michelle, Dr Bronwyn Boon, and Annette Harrex, have pooled their knowledge to create new agency Weave Together. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A passion for supporting the work of Dunedin's social agencies has prompted a group of experienced social sector workers to form their own not-for-profit agency.

Weave Together is the brainchild of Rob Tigeir, Dr Bronwyn Boon, Annette Harrex and Doreen Michelle, who collectively have many years of experience in the governance and day-to-day operations of organisations.

The four Weave Together partners all worked for Connect South, which went through an upheaval late last year and withdrew from providing front office and building management at Community House in Moray Pl from January 1.

Since then, the Weave Together partners have been providing interim management of the building and front office while a new plan is made for the building management.

Mrs Harrex said the four partners had enjoyed working together at Connect South, and had recognised the governance and support work they specialised in was still needed by local organisations.

Mrs Harrex and Mrs Michelle put their experience in bookkeeping and administration to work, helping agencies with their day-to-day operations.

"Our aim is to do a lot of the work behind the scenes, so the managers of organisations have the information they need,'' Mrs Harrex said.

"We have found that people work in the social sector because they are passionate about helping people - they may not necessarily have all the skills for the behind-the-scenes stuff.

"Having good information helps them to make good decisions.''

Mr Tigeir and Dr Boon have expertise at the governance and operational level of the social sector, and are keen to help organisations solve problems and grow stronger.

Mr Tigeir said some organisations were still grappling with the recently-introduced requirement for evidence-based reporting to funding agencies.

"Basically, organisations now have to be able to prove they are making a difference, and that requires planning,'' he said.

Dr Boon said it was also important for organisations to take a strategic overview of their work, to maintain a strong foundation.

"For agencies, it's about getting on with the job, and we can help with that.''

The Weave Together partners report they have had a lot of interest from the local social sector and are confident they can build on their long-standing relationships with people.

The Weave Together partners say they are happy to work with any not-for-profit organisations, charities, and clubs which need their expertise.

• For information, email kaiora@weavetogether.org.nz or phone 0800 100 962.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz