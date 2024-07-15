Newlywed pair pay city a visit

Arthur Lee and Grace Nguyen, of Auckland, dressed in traditional ao dai Vietnamese clothing, enjoy their honeymoon tour around Dunedin, looking at buildings old and new. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It's the old buildings that will stay with them.

For recently married Vietnamese couple Arthur Lee and Grace Nguyen, Dunedin was the perfect honeymoon destination.

The couple, who are usually based in Auckland, decided to combine a business trip to Dunedin with a honeymoon and have spent the whole week visiting and photographing the city’s old buildings.

They were particularly impressed by the Dunedin Railway Station and Larnach Castle, but Mr Lee said "all of the buildings here are very beautiful and Scottish".

"It feels like you have a very special history."

Mr Lee moved to Auckland seven years ago to study, and now works as a financial adviser on contracts.

He met his wife about a year ago when he went back to Vietnam for a holiday.

They married in February.

"There are so many opportunities here in New Zealand", he said.

Mr Lee has spent much of the week wearing a traditional red Vietnamese garment, ao dai, because of the special nature of the occasion and the fact that red is considered a lucky colour.

"We love New Zealand. People here are really friendly, and you have so much beauty", Mr Lee said.

"We think it will be a great place to bring up children."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz