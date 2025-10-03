Niche side on offer at festival

A Dunedin fishing outfit plans to offer the perfect side dish with a niche seaweed at tomorrow’s seafood festival.

Southern Clams will be serving up a clam chowder cooked in white wine and herbs with a side of wakame salad at the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival.

Southern Clams domestic sales and marketing manager Richard Ellwood said wakame was an edible seaweed mostly found in the temperate coasts of the northwest Pacific Ocean.

"Wakame is an absolutely brilliant product. It’s so healthy for you."

It was popular overseas but it was "incredibly niche" in New Zealand.

Southern Clams domestic sales and marketing manager Richard Ellwood prepares to take a bite of some mouth-watering wakame seaweed on offer at tomorrow’s Port Chalmers Seafood Festival. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

There were not a lot of mainstream retail outlets selling it so the festival would give people an opportunity to try the seaweed.

Mr Ellwood believed Otago had some of the best wakame in the world.

Southern Clams had a permit to harvest it off man-made surfaces in Otago Harbour.

He was excited to be a part of the seafood festival.

"It’s such a great experience, and it’s a great family fun day."

There will be more than 30 stalls at the festival, a kids club and a fishing competition.

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim and food writer Nici Wickes will host live cooking demonstrations.

Children’s entertainer Suzy Cato will headline a packed children’s programme including Rainbow Rosalind and Melody the Mermaid, face painting, a supervised "touch tank" aquarium and a fishing competition.

