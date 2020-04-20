Monday, 20 April 2020

No new cases in the South for second day running

    There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in the Southern District Health Board area for the second day running.

    The good news for the South comes as the Ministry of Health announced nine new cases across New Zealand today - the second day in a row where new infections have been in single figures.

    The Southern District Health Board said it was the first time since March 16 that no new cases were announced in the Southern district for two consecutive days.

    The SDHB medical officer of health said the slowing of new cases in the district was welcome news, and the result of a team effort from across the district.

    “By staying in your bubbles, you have helped ensure that the infection has not been able to travel through our communities. This has made a huge difference, and is greatly appreciated.”

    The slowdown in cases in the South comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet are set decide whether to move New Zealand to alert level 3 this afternoon.

    For much of the period of lockdown the South was having the most new cases, sparking fears the region could stay in lockdown for longer than other regions.

    And while the SDHB still has the most number of overall cases at 216, there are now only 45 active cases in the region, with 170 having recovered.

    Waikato (87), Waitemata(74) and Canterbury (65) DHB areas all have more active cases than the South.

    DHBActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalChange in last 24 hours
    Auckland43142 1850
    Bay of Plenty1333 461
    Canterbury658171533
    Capital and Coast29622930
    Counties Manukau2586 1111
    Hawke's Bay1724 410
    Hutt Valley515 200
    Lakes511 160
    Mid Central427 310
    Nelson Marlborough741 480
    Northland1711 281
    South Canterbury106 161
    Southern4517012160
    Tairāwhiti31 40
    Taranaki311 140
    Waikato879711851
    Wairarapa08 80
    Waitematā74138 2121
    West Coast13150
    Whanganui17 80
    Total454974121,4409

    Of 14 people in hospital with Covid-19, one person remains in ICU at Dunedin Hospital and is the only person with Covid-19 in hospital in the South. 

    Despite the South still accounting for more Covid-19 cases than any other health region in New Zealand, SDHB chairman Dave Cull yesterday said the region had fared well in some key areas.

    The result of the Queenstown pop-up surveillance testing — where 343 people tested in a seven-hour period returned 100% negative results — showed "the comprehensive contact tracing" done here, especially since the identification of the World Hereford Conference cluster, had been successful.

    "I think the variable that we’ve done pretty well with in the South has been testing — because we haven’t just tested contacts. We’ve tested, and as the criteria for testing has been broadened, I think we’ve probably per capita done as much testing in the South as anywhere."

