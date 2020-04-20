No new cases in the South for second day running

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in the Southern District Health Board area for the second day running.

The good news for the South comes as the Ministry of Health announced nine new cases across New Zealand today - the second day in a row where new infections have been in single figures.

The Southern District Health Board said it was the first time since March 16 that no new cases were announced in the Southern district for two consecutive days.

The SDHB medical officer of health said the slowing of new cases in the district was welcome news, and the result of a team effort from across the district.

“By staying in your bubbles, you have helped ensure that the infection has not been able to travel through our communities. This has made a huge difference, and is greatly appreciated.”

The slowdown in cases in the South comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet are set decide whether to move New Zealand to alert level 3 this afternoon.

For much of the period of lockdown the South was having the most new cases, sparking fears the region could stay in lockdown for longer than other regions.

And while the SDHB still has the most number of overall cases at 216, there are now only 45 active cases in the region, with 170 having recovered.

Waikato (87), Waitemata(74) and Canterbury (65) DHB areas all have more active cases than the South.

DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 43 142 185 0 Bay of Plenty 13 33 46 1 Canterbury 65 81 7 153 3 Capital and Coast 29 62 2 93 0 Counties Manukau 25 86 111 1 Hawke's Bay 17 24 41 0 Hutt Valley 5 15 20 0 Lakes 5 11 16 0 Mid Central 4 27 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 7 41 48 0 Northland 17 11 28 1 South Canterbury 10 6 16 1 Southern 45 170 1 216 0 Tairāwhiti 3 1 4 0 Taranaki 3 11 14 0 Waikato 87 97 1 185 1 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 74 138 212 1 West Coast 1 3 1 5 0 Whanganui 1 7 8 0 Total 454 974 12 1,440 9

Of 14 people in hospital with Covid-19, one person remains in ICU at Dunedin Hospital and is the only person with Covid-19 in hospital in the South.

Despite the South still accounting for more Covid-19 cases than any other health region in New Zealand, SDHB chairman Dave Cull yesterday said the region had fared well in some key areas.

Image: SDHB

The result of the Queenstown pop-up surveillance testing — where 343 people tested in a seven-hour period returned 100% negative results — showed "the comprehensive contact tracing" done here, especially since the identification of the World Hereford Conference cluster, had been successful.

"I think the variable that we’ve done pretty well with in the South has been testing — because we haven’t just tested contacts. We’ve tested, and as the criteria for testing has been broadened, I think we’ve probably per capita done as much testing in the South as anywhere."