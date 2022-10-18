Now you see them . . .

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Work vehicles outside buildings at 158-170 Rattray St which were set to be demolished from yesterday.

Developer Tony Clear said work to demolish the buildings, including their facades, had been started on site, and would hopefully be completed by the end of January.

The process with the council had been "very smooth" and the buildings were well past being useful. No plans for the site had yet been determined, Mr Clear said.

A resource consent for a deer fence with a decorative scrim wrap along the road boundary has been approved by the council.