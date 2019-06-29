NZ needs to do more: emissions report

Assoc Prof Ivan Diaz-Rainey

A new report shows New Zealand needs to do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Associate Prof Ivan Diaz-Rainey says.

Prof Diaz-Rainey was reacting to a Statistics New Zealand report, which shows that more cars on the road means our household emissions continue to grow.

Renewable energy increases, and dairy taking a greater share, are other features of the latest Stats NZ environmental-economic accounts report.

This document summed up changes to greenhouse gas emissions across industry and households from 2007-2017.

Prof Rainey, of the University of Otago accountancy and finance department, said the report, overall, was "not good news".

New Zealand still had "a very high greenhouse gas intensity compared to other industrialised countries"-greenhouse gas emissions relative to GDP.

We had also "performed poorly relative to countries like Denmark" that had made large cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

The report would help set sectoral carbon budgets as part of the Zero Carbon Act, but more policy moves were needed, including stopping dairy conversions and intensification, encouraging electrification of the light vehicle fleet, and product policies that banned inefficient appliances.

Moves to encourage more energy-efficient buildings and retrofits were also needed.

Prof Rainey also directs the Otago department's climate and energy finance group.