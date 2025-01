A small boat capsized just off Tomahawk Beach this morning. Photo: ODT Files

Occupants of a boat that capsized off a Dunedin beach have made it back to shore safely.

Police said a small metal boat capsized just off Tomahawk Beach in very strong swells this morning.

They were alerted to the incident about 11.45am, but the occupants made it back to shore about 10 minutes later.