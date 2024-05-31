Octagon vigil for Enere 'not appropriate'

Enere McLaren-Taana.

A vigil in memory of Dunedin boy Enere McLaren-Taana has been cancelled less than two hours before it was due to start after it was deemed "not appropriate" by organisers the Dunedin City Council.

The gathering had been planned in response to community calls following the death of the 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil in a stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub a week ago, the council said yesterday.

However, a DCC spokesperson said this afternoon they had "reflected and spoken with other parties who have been helping to organise this, and we all agree the vigil is not appropriate at this time".

"We recognise other schools and organisations have been holding their own events, which is helping to bring people together, and we thank them for their mahi.

"The DCC will continue to offer support around the Bus Hub as we’ve been doing this week, along with other parties."

Flowers and tributes at the Dunedin bus hub in memory of Emere. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The council had earlier backtracked on an earlier statement that the whānau of Enere would be involved in the vigil.

"The vigil has been organised as a public time and space to hold the outpouring of grief felt by the community for the passing of Enere.

"The DCC apologises for any misunderstanding."

The vigil had been scheduled from 3.30pm-5pm.

Enere’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief as the city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub.

His funeral at First Church on Tuesday will be a ‘‘private farewell’’ because of the venue’s limited capacity