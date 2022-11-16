One dead after Dunedin motorway crash

Traffic is backed up on the Northern Motorway after an accident near Leith Saddle. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a truck on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8am on State Highway 1, about 200m south of the Leith Valley Rd turnoff at Pigeon Flat.

The road was closed and diversions were in place. a police spokeswoman said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said that the road was completely blocked with a large emergency services presence at the scene.

A big queue of traffic, mostly made up of trucks, could be seen on the northern side of the crash.

Cars were being let through Leith Valley Rd, but there was no sign of any cars travelling north, the photographer said.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to avoid the area.