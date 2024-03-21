One hurt in Dunedin motorway crash

Emergency services at the scene of this morning's crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person sustained moderate injuries when a car collided with truck and ended up facing the wrong way on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the collision caused a car to turn and face the wrong way in a southbound lane near the Kaikorai Stream bridge about 10am.

Both vehicles needed to be towed off the motorway.

Traffic was able to flow through using another lane.

The person was assessed and treated at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.