Emergency services have attended a two vehicle crash in South Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Midland St and Portsmouth Dr about 8.05am.

Traffic was not impeded and both cars were towed.

Contractors were informed of debris on the road and one person was treated for moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.

