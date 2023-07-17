One seriously hurt after car goes through fence

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car rolled through a fence at a property in Dunedin this afternoon, in what has been a bad day on the city's roads.
A police spokeswoman said a vehicle hit the person on the corner of Murrayfield and Burns Sts in Caversham about 4.20pm.
An initial report suggested the car came off the road and into a Burns St property and hit the person. They were taken to Dunedin Hospital with a serious leg injury.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), police and St John all responded.
A Fenz spokesman said no one was trapped and there was no damage to the building.
Earlier this afternoon, a two-vehicle crash ended ended with one of them ploughing through a fence in Caversham.
No-one was injured in that incident.
In another incident, a pedestrian came away with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the central city this morning.