One seriously hurt after car goes through fence

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car rolled through a fence at a property in Dunedin this afternoon, in what has been a bad day on the city's roads.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle hit the person on the corner of Murrayfield and Burns Sts in Caversham about 4.20pm.

An initial report suggested the car came off the road and into a Burns St property and hit the person. They were taken to Dunedin Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

There was a heavy emergency services presence at the intersection of the streets after the incident.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), police and St John all responded.

A Fenz spokesman said no one was trapped and there was no damage to the building.

Earlier this afternoon, a two-vehicle crash ended ended with one of them ploughing through a fence in Caversham.

No-one was injured in that incident.

In another incident, a pedestrian came away with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the central city this morning.