Car smashes through fence after crash in Caversham

The crash ended with one of the vehicles crashed through a fence in Caversham. Photo: Linda Robertson

A two-vehicle crash ended ended with one of them crashing through a fence in a Dunedin suburb this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Thorn David Sts, Caversham, at 1.40pm.

An Armourguard vehicle and a Mazda Demio had collided and the Demio had crashed through a fence, ending up in the front yard of a property.

There were no reports of injuries.

