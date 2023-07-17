Car smashes through fence after crash in Caversham

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A two-vehicle crash ended ended with one of them crashing through a fence in a Dunedin suburb this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Thorn David Sts, Caversham, at 1.40pm.
An Armourguard vehicle and a Mazda Demio had collided and the Demio had crashed through a fence, ending up in the front yard of a property.
There were no reports of injuries.