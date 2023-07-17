Monday, 17 July 2023

Car smashes through fence after crash in Caversham

    By Laine Priestley
    The crash ended with one of the vehicles crashed through a fence in Caversham. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A two-vehicle crash ended ended with one of them crashing through a fence in a Dunedin suburb this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Thorn David Sts, Caversham, at 1.40pm.

    An Armourguard vehicle and a Mazda Demio had collided and the Demio had crashed through a fence, ending up in the front yard of a property.

    There were no reports of injuries.

     - laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

