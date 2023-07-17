Pedestrian hit by car in central Dunedin

A heavily bandaged man makes his way to a waiting ambulance. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A pedestrian has come away with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in central Dunedin today.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a single-vehicle incident at the intersection of Moray Pl and Princes St, in Dunedin, at 11.55am.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were in attendance.

There were road blockages in place and inquiries were ongoing, she said.

