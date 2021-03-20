Saturday, 20 March 2021

One seriously injured in Calton Hill crash

    By John Lewis
    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A person is seriously injured after the car they were in rolled in Calton Hill, Dunedin, this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known why the car appeared to lose control about 3pm, in Riselaw Rd, between Mornington Rd and Columba Ave.

    She said four people were in the vehicle — one has serious injuries, another has minor injuries and the other two escaped injury.

    The seriously injured passenger was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    Riselaw Rd has been closed while police investigate and clean up.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene earlier said a vehicle had left the road and gone down a bank into a hedge.

    They saw someone being loaded into an ambulance. 

     

