oval_accident_1_pixgregorr.jpg Emergency services attend a car versus truck accident at the Oval today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person is seriously injured following crash where a car rear-ended a truck near Dunedin's Oval this afternoon.

Police said the car hit the back of the truck near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Andersons Bay Rd at 2pm.

St John said one person was seriously injured and taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were all in attendance.