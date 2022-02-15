One taken to hospital after collision in Kew

A car carrying three children went over a steep bank after an early morning collision in Kew which resulted in one person being taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokeswoman said two cars were involved in the incident which was reported about 8.40am yesterday.

A neighbour who saw the crash said a woman in a black car stopped in the road.

He heard a loud bang and saw a green car go over the bank with three children in the back.

This car veered through a fence and down a steep bank following a collision with another vehicle in Easther Cres, in Dunedin, yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The children appeared to be unharmed and were comforted by another neighbour.

Another witness said he saw the black car roll into sight then the green car disappear over the bank.

He did not see the collision itself, but he heard a loud crash, which he said was ‘‘pretty horrendous’’.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews, from Lookout Point and St Kilda stations, responded.

When they arrived all people were out of their vehicles.

Crews assisted with minor first aid, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a quick response vehicle were sent to the scene.

One patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

- A pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Roslyn yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to an incident at the intersection of Stuart St and Strathmore Cres bout 8.30am.