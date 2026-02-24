Opening the secrets of chambers

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Contractors take a close look at the Municipal Chambers building in the Octagon, Dunedin, yesterday.

Two streams of work are under way on the town hall and Municipal Chambers complex — one is an exterior heritage restoration project and the other involves seismic investigation.

The exterior project involves restoration of stonework, lead and copper flashings, timber repairs and paintwork and is likely to take until at least 2028.

The Municipal Chambers is a category 1 heritage building.