Orcas back for more fun in Otago Harbour

A group of friendly neighbourhood orcas just can't get enough of Otago Harbour.

Fresh from frolicking in the water off Ravensbourne on Monday, the marine mammals were back last night.

ODT reader Bruce Calder saw a small pod of orca gliding past the harbour islands and snapped a photo of one of them "being quietly observed by a lucky few".

Bridget Boddem also witnessed the pod cruising in the water.

"We had a great night watching these guys cruise around the harbour. The beautiful evening made for perfect viewing conditions."