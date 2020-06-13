Otago graduate honoured as leader

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dr Onalenna Seitio-Kgokgwe, who graduated from Otago with a PhD in public health in 2012, was awarded the Women Super Achiever Award from the World Women Leadership Congress, in Mumbai, India, this year.
Dr Seitio-Kgokgwe is the Botswana country director for the Institute of Development Management (IDM), which covers Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.
For the past couple of months, Dr Seitio-Kgokgwe has been helping to support Botswana’s national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2018 she was also was named Africa’s Most Influential Woman in Business and Government for the South African Development Community, North, by CEO Global.