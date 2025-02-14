Outfits hot off the press

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Kaikorai Valley College students and staff turned oldnewspapers into dresses for their annual house day yesterday.

Among the creative outfits were a Godzilla costume, a wedding dress and a ninja Mickey Mouse princess design.

Deputy principal Janette Potter said two outfits were chosen by a panel of judges to be displayed at a fashion show.

Year 8 pupil Brooklyn Guise, 11, said she was happy she won the competition, but she was not looking forward to wearing the dress while playing dodge ball, one of the events scheduled for the day.