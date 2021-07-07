Wednesday, 7 July 2021

9.13 am

Overloaded SUV rolls, catches fire on Blueskin Rd

    By Molly Houseman
    Six occupants of an overloaded SUV walked away with just minor injuries after it rolled and caught fire in Dunedin earlier today.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 35-year-old man was travelling north on Blueskin Rd, towards Purakaunui Rd, about 12.10am.

    ‘‘The vehicle was overloaded with five passengers.’’

    The Toyota Surf failed to made the bend and rolled, landing on its roof before catching fire, he said.

    People sustained just minor injuries. 

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the driver held a restricted licence.

     

