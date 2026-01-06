Overnight closures for parts of SH1 in city next week

ODT GRAPHIC

Overnight closures are scheduled for parts of State Highway 1 in Dunedin from next week for roadworks.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said crews would excavate parts of the road surface and replace it with new asphalt.

Work would begin this Sunday on the southbound lanes of Castle St, between St Andrew St and Stuart St.

Closures would be in place for three nights, from 8pm until 6am.

"Road users can also expect detours, side road closures, uneven surfaces and temporary speed limits in place through the course of this work," the agency said in a traffic bulletin.

Similar work would happen on the southbound lanes of the Dunedin Southern Motorway at Fairfield from Monday next week.

This was also expected to take place over three nights.

Resurfacing of the motorway’s southbound lanes at Green Island was due to start on Sunday, January 18.

This was expected to result in closures for five nights.

NZTA said the agency and its contractors would do their best to minimise disruption to the travelling public, residents and businesses.

"We thank people in advance for their patience and understanding as this important work is carried out."

— Allied Media