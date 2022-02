Police have not divulged the exact amount handed in last year. Photo: Getty Images

Police are seeking the owner of a ‘‘reasonable amount of money’’ handed in by a Good Samaritan.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said "a very honest person" handed in the money in December last year.

He encouraged anyone who believed they had lost the cash to go to the Dunedin central police station to claim it.

They will need to be able to account for how much money was lost, where it was lost, and provide additional information before it is returned, he said.

