Paape Games gives youth a taste of the Highlands

Young athletes got the chance to put their best Highland skills to the test at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin.

More than 100 children, aged 6 to 14 years, participated in a host of events as part of the second annual Paape Games on Saturday.

The event was run in conjunction with Athletics Otago and the Otago Scottish Heritage Society.

It included sack races, tug of war, sheaf tossing, caber tossing, gumboot throwing and stone carrying.

Athletics Otago children’s committee member Paula Cotter said this year’s event built on the success of last year.

"It’s about having the elements of ‘run, jump, throw’ in a different environment.

"Christmas is a busy time of year, and we expect a lot from the parents throughout the year, so this is an opportunity for them to relax while the children have some fun."

Otago Scottish Heritage committee member John Stinson said the Paape Games continued the tradition and collaboration the former Caledonian Society had with Athletics Otago.

It built upon the Paape Cup, which the Caledonian Society used to host.

"Mr A.A. Paape was a great benefactor of a lot of sports throughout Otago, as well as being a life member of the Caledonian Society.

"He gave back so much, so it’s nice to continue his legacy."

Mr Stinson said he was pleased to see so many children enjoying the events.

"You need very good hand-eye co-ordination for a lot of them, but hopefully the children also learned a bit about the city’s Scottish heritage.

"It’s something different for them."

