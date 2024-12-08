Pair of orcas spotted in Otago Harbour

Photo: Rachel McGregor

A group of tourists were treated to the rare sight of two orcas in Otago Harbour this morning.

Rachel McGregor, of Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife Tours, said they spotted what looked like a male and a calf or very small female at about 11am near Pulling Point.

There were six passengers on board the MV Sootychaser at the time.

Two orcas were seen in the harbour on Wednesday as well.

It is unknown if they are the same pair.

"It doesn’t happen very often where we see orcas, only a few times a year. This time we were very lucky to be looking right at the best spot to see them," Ms MacGregor said.

She said last week that sometimes they would "get really lucky" and see the same pod a few weeks after they were originally spotted.

"Orcas tend to go back to the same place. Maybe we’ll see them again soon."