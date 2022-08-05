Pedestrian hit by car escapes without injury

A pedestrian has escaped injury after being hit by a car this morning.A police spokeswoman said a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported at the intersection of South Rd and Eglinton Rd about 10.50am.

At the partially blocked intersection, two St John vehicles could be seen along with four police cars.

Emergency services at the scene on South Rd. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A St John spokeswoman said the incident resulted in no injuries.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances from Roslyn and Lookout Point stations were also in attendance, with firefighters directing traffic.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz