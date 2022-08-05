Pedestrian hit by car escapes without injury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported at the intersection of South Rd and Eglinton Rd about 10.50am.
At the partially blocked intersection, two St John vehicles could be seen along with four police cars.
A St John spokeswoman said the incident resulted in no injuries.
Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances from Roslyn and Lookout Point stations were also in attendance, with firefighters directing traffic.