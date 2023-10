A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in South Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the intersections of Forbury and Hillside Rds after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Emergency services attended the 11.30am crash.

The pedestrian was transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

