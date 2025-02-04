Peninsula worker 'assaulted by teen' after break-in

An Otago Peninsula worker was left with a possible broken jaw after confronting a teenager who broke into a tourism business.

Police were called to Natures Wonders in Harington Point Rd, yesterday morning after a report of a teenager breaking in and assaulting an employee.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 19-year-old was confronted by the employee after being found in the premises.

The teen punched the worker in the jaw, possibly causing a break, before driving away.

Police arrived and made inquiries into the incident and located the teenager at 5pm the same day.

He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

