Person injured in St Kilda dog incident

A person has been injured in a disorder incident involving a dog in St Kilda this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers were called to an incident involving a dog and a person acting disorderly in Moreau St about 1pm.

One person received minor injuries, the spokesman said.

A witness said police officers could be seen talking to people as two St John vehicles were leaving Moreau St, about 1.35pm.

