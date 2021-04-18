Person in moderate condition after Princes St crash

A person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after a two-car crash in Princes St.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Princes and Maitland Sts about 2pm today, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said.

It was initially reported to emergency services that a passenger was trapped in their vehicle, however upon arriving at the scene Fenz confirmed that was not the case.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.