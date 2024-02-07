Person in serious condition after Abbotsford crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in a serious condition after crashing into a power pole in Abbotsford today.
Emergency services responded to the crash 3.50pm in North Taieri Rd.
The power pole was damaged and cracked in the collision.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed by the crew at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokeswoman said the power agency was responding to deal with power lines that have come down.