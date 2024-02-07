Person in serious condition after Abbotsford crash

One person is in a serious condition after crashing into a power pole in Abbotsford today.

Emergency services responded to the crash 3.50pm in North Taieri Rd.

The power pole was damaged and cracked in the collision.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed by the crew at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said the power agency was responding to deal with power lines that have come down.