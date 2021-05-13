Thursday, 13 May 2021

Person taken to hospital after Mornington crash

    By Daisy Hudson
    Emergency services at the scene in Mornington. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a crash in the suburb of Mornington.

    A police spokeswoman said police were called to Mailer St, near Longwood Ave, at 10.32am.

    Two cars had collided, she said.

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. 

    TWO-CAR CRASH IN KEW

    Earlier today, emergency services were called to a two-car collision in the suburb of Kew.

    A police spokeswoman said officers attended the crash in Middleton Rd at 8.35am.

    There was initially some debris on the road, but it was cleared by 8.45am, she said.

    An ambulance was not required.

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz 
     

     

