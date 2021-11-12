Friday, 12 November 2021

Person trapped in car after collision in Octagon

    Emergency services at the crash in the middle of Dunedin's CBD this evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Fire crews had to remove the roof of a vehicle to free a trapped occupant after two cars crashed in the Octagon.

    Police said they were notified of the crash about 7.10pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the two-vehicle crash happened in the centre of the city near the statue of Robbie Burns.

    One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated, he said.

    The roof of the vehicle was removed in order to get them free.

    Both vehicles were almost entirely off the street, one ended up right beside the statue and the other mounted on a small garden.

    Two fire crews, one from Dunedin Station and one from Lookout Point were at the scene.

     

