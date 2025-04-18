Person 'critical' after North Dunedin crash

Emergency services at the scene early this afternoon. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One person has been critically injured after a two-car collision in North Dunedin.

A police spokesman said the vehicles collided just before 1.30pm today in Warrender St.

One person was trapped in their car and freed by firefighters about 2.15pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was transferred to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Another person in a moderate condition was treated at the scene.

Three ambulances and one manager attended.

Fire and Emergency crews from Willowbank and Dunedin stations attended.

Dunedin City Council contractors were working to clean up some diesel on the road, which remained closed, police said.