Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Plane lands safely after reporting problems

    By Mike Houlahan
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services were mobilised to Dunedin Airport this evening after a plane in the air was reported to have problems with its landing gear.

    A police spokeswoman said the pilot reported they were in difficulties about 5.45pm, and they were asked to circle the airport while emergency vehicles got ready.

    The plane, which was understood to have seven passengers on board, landed safely just before 6pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed that the plane, a Piper Chieftain, had touched down safely.

    Several fire appliances had been mobilised to head to the airport but were turned around after the plane landed, she said. 

     

     

