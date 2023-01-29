Players sought to break Connect Four record

Dunedin’s Connect Four World Record attempt on February 4 will aim to beat the previous record, set at Shotover Primary School in Queenstown in 2021. Pictured after that successful event were (back, from left) Zee and Kay Luv, principal Ben Witheford, teacher Tamsin Clark, and the winning children (from left) Elton Leatherbarrow, Lucas O’Reilly and Ashton Lodge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The call is out for fans of the popular board game Connect Four to turn out in big numbers for a world record attempt next weekend.

A joint initiative by Central Otago firm Luv Immigration and Dunedin’s Edgar Centre, the Connect Four tournament record attempt will be held on Saturday next week (February 4) at the Edgar Centre, from 10am to 1pm.

Edgar Centre receptionist Jo-Anne McHoull is hoping for more than 400 people to take part in the Connect Four tournament, to beat the previous record of 316 players, set at Shotover Primary School, in Queenstown, in November 2021.

"We will have trestle tables set up in the Edgar Centre, with six players at each table — it’s going to be quite a sight," Ms McHoull said.

The Dunedin Connect Four Tournament, dubbed the Chai Initiative 2023 National Connect Four Tournament, is the brainchild of Luv Immigration owners Zee and Kay Luv, who were also behind the Queenstown event.

Created in honour of Kay’s late father, Chai, who suffered from depression, the tournaments are fun family events that also aim to raise awareness and funds for the not-for-profit Chai Initiative Project, which works to support people and families dealing with mental health issues.

Ms McHoull said the game Connect Four was being used because it was simple and easy to understand, fun to play and also complex enough to keep everyone entertained.

"All ages are welcome to take part. No Connect Four experience is necessary — we just want as many people as possible to come along," she said.

"It’s going to be a great event, for a very good cause."

People interested in taking part are invited to pre-register so that numbers can be calculated, although people are also welcome to turn up on the day. Entry is $15 with all proceeds going to the Chai Initiative Project.

Pre-registrations can be made by calling in at the Edgar Centre reception, or can be paid online to the Edgar Centre. Details are: Company name: Dunedin Indoor Sports Venue Trust. Westpac Bank account number: 03-0905-0481240-00. Reference: Connect 4 and full name.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz