Police descend on Dunedin suburb after man seen with gun

Dunedin police descended on Sawyers Bay this afternoon after a report of a man carrying a gun, which turned out to be an air rifle.
A police spokeswoman said they received the report just before 4pm of a man carrying a firearm in the harbourside suburb.
"A person of interest was identified and found to be in possession of an air rifle."
He was not arrested but "received advice," the spokeswoman said.