Police say speedster was on bail

A Dunedin man on bail allegedly drink-driving sped past police doing more than double the speed limit on Thursday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said an unmarked police car was parked in Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, at 11.35pm and watched as a BMW went by at an estimated 120kmh.

The speed limit for Hillside Rd is 50kmh.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was also passing traffic on the wrong side of the road and blaring his horn at other drivers.

Police gave pursuit and signalled for the man to pull over. However, he continued driving and turned left into Forbury Rd.

He was then followed into Sussex St before being pulled over near Fitzroy St.

The man refused to comply with police when he was spoken to and was then arrested.

He showed signs of recent alcohol consumption, failed a breath-alcohol test and was taken to the Dunedin central police station to undergo breath-testing procedures.

At the station, the man recorded a breath-alcohol level of 781mcg — more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court later yesterday

charged with breaching bail, driving while suspended and drink-driving. He was also on active charges for other driving-related matters.