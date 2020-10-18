Police searching for man who fled motorway crash

Police are searching for a man who absconded after crashing the car he was driving on the Dunedin Northern Motorway this morning.

A Police spokeswoman said the car crashed into a barrier and emergency services were called to the scene about 10.15am.

When they arrived, no-one was at the scene and it was believed the driver had run off into the bush near Sullivan’s Dam.

No-one else was in the vehicle, she said.

Police were now actively looking for the man.