Police warning over valuables in cars

Police are asking the public not to keep valuables in their vehicles after a man was seen checking car door handles in Shiel Hill early today.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an unknown male was seen checking car door handles and entering driveways in McKerrow St about 1.45am.
Police searched the area but could not find the man.
One informant told police they saw the man inside a vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.