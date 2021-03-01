Polytech postpones graduation ceremony

Otago Polytechnic is looking at rescheduling the graduation in June or July and all pre-graduation ceremonies have also been postponed. Photo: ODT files

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its graduation ceremony due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

The graduation was to take place next Friday.

“It is with deep regret that we announce this decision,” Otago Polytchnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said today.

‘‘We realise this will be really disappointing for our learners and their whānau. We’re disappointed, too.’’

Currently, Otago Polytechnic is looking at rescheduling the graduation in June or July.

All pre-graduation ceremonies had also been postponed. The polytech would advise new dates for these as soon as possible.

Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin and Central campuses were open and would continue to remain at Alert Level 2 operations in response to the Government’s Covid-19 announcement at the weekend.

“We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues.’’

The polytechnic had also suspended all domestic travel involving public transport for its staff.

Students were asked to maintain a distance of 1 metre in shared spaces on campus - not including classes - and to ensure the use of the NZ COVID Tracer app.