Port Chalmers house fire extinguished

Crews have extinguished a house fire in Port Chalmers this afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were responding to a fire in the roof of a house in Albertson Ave.

The fire was well involved when they arrived, she said.

Four crews responded.

Firefighters at the scene in Port Chalmers this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said by 1.45pm the fire had been extinguished. She said the roof of the house had been damaged but it was not clear the extent of any further damage to the house.

A witness said she had heard the local siren and gone into the street to see flames rising from the house.

The house was unoccupied.