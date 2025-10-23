Power out across Dunedin as wild weather hits

Trees knocked down by the wind in Anzac Avenue. Photo: Craig Baxter

Thousands of people are without power across Mosgiel and Dunedin and trees are down across the city as a fast-moving front which caused chaos in Southland arrived.

Aurora Energy is showing widespread outages in Mosgiel and significant power cuts in Opoho and Northeast Valley.

Multiple large trees are down in Anzac Avenue and across the city.

In Dunedin the biggest gust recorded by Port Otago's wind equipment was a gust of 170kmh at Taiaroa Head at 1.50pm.

In the inner city the biggest gust recorded was 100kmh at 1.40pm at the T-shed on the wharf.

A stack of containers toppled in Ravensbourne. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A stack of containers at Ravensbourne was toppled by the gusts.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden is closed for the rest of today due to the high winds and increased risk of tree and branch fall.

A video shows students running as trees come down outside the University of Otago Business School.

A caravan has been tipped on its side at Allanton, blocking the bridge across the Taieri River.

Dunedin Airport's website shows multiple cancellations and many flights in and out of Queenstown Airport have also been cancelled.

A trailer unit blown onto its side in Otaki St, Dunedin. Photo: Victor Billot

MetService upgraded its Southland and coastal part of Clutha to a red warning just before noon with a forecast of damaging gusts of 150 km/h in exposed places.

The winds which first caused widespread damage in Southland had reached Balclutha by 1pm cutting power and sending debris flying.

A window blown in at a Dunedin office building. Photo: Supplied

Thousands are without power in the South across Southland, the Southern Lakes and parts of South Otago.

Invercargill City Council said "multiple trees have fallen across the city and flying debris poses a serious safety risk".

Fenz said Southland was hit hardest at lunchtime, with 139 callouts between 11.55am and 1pm - 108 of those were in Invercargill.

A freight truck and trailer tipped over on State Highway 1 between Clinton and Waipahi.

Roads have been closed across the city including Elles Rd, Inglewood Rd, Queens Drive from Herbert Street to Rugby Par and SH1 East Road.

Otago Daily Times reporter Toni McDonald said conditions suddenly changed for the worse just before 12pm.

Trees down on Elles Rd in Invercargill. Photo: Invercargill City Council

She said looking out the window on to The Crescent she could see a sign being ripped off its pole.

The sign on Allied Media's building had also been ripped from the sign of the building and the street was flooded.

She said the weather suddenly turned "ballistic" and she had never seen anything like it.

A power pole leans on the highway to Bluff. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Emergency services were later called to the area.

Debris were flying everywhere across the road, fences were blown over and a garden shed flattened.

As the wild weather came through the number of outages listed on PowerNet's website quickly multiplied.

All Invercargill bus services are suspended until further notice and parks and reserves in Invercagill and Bluff are closed.

A truck on its side on the Gore-Invercargill highway. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Bluff Service Centre is also closed for the rest of the day.

MetService said the winds could pose a threat to life.

"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply."

South cops a battering

Most of the South Island is copping a battering from a weather system that has delivered winds up to 200kmh, and caused chaos for thousands of travellers and power users.

In an update just before midday MetService issued a red strong wind warning for coastal parts of Clutha, Southland, and Stewart Island until 4pm today.

The forecaster said severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120kmh in exposed places would change around midday to severe gale west to southwesterlies with damaging gusts of 150kmh in exposed places.

MetService warns of a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.

"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply."

Power outage

Power is out to more than 1000 customers in the Southern Lakes area.

Aurora Energy's website shows widespread outages including in Queenstown, Glenorchy, the outskirts of Wanaka, Te Anau and Makarora.

PowerNet is also reporting damage to lines and power outages throughout Southland’s networks, and urges people to stay clear of downed lines.

Power lines are down on SH96 between Mataura and Te Tipua and the highway is closed as contractors work to clear them.

At Queenstown Airport, all 13 scheduled arrivals and 14 outgoing flights today have been cancelled and Dunedin Airport has also been affected by multiple flight cancellations.

Rain has been falling heavily in Queenstown and Wānaka this morning.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says its emergency operations centre is tracking rain, river and lake levels across the district.

Leslie van Gelder, who lives in the Rees Valley, told the Otago Daily Times she lost power about 11am.

The Rees Valley Rd was closed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council about 9.30am.

‘‘It was kind of expected, which would go first, the road or the power,’’ Ms van Gelder said..

‘‘It’s pretty wild up here.

‘‘I’m guessing the eye of the storm is coming through ... we’ve just had wind that was circular, not a tornado — I’ve never seen that before.’’

Several roads have already closed due to flooding or slips and the council says more closures are likely.

Current closures:

Glenorchy-Queenstown Road (trees down/flooding)

Rees Valley Road, Glenorchy (flooding)

Mount Aspiring Road, Wānaka (flooding)

SH6 Makarora - Haast (slip)

Lake Wakatipu is at its first flood warning level at Queenstown and approaching it at Glenorchy.

Lake Wānaka has almost reached its first flood warning level.

Some 88mm of rain fell north of Glenorchy overnight, and 25mm at Wānaka.

The Otago Regional Council earlier said extensive flooding was likely in Glenorchy today.

It was also expecting flooding in low-lying Queenstown streets near Lake Wakatipu and on the foreshore of Lake Wānaka.

In a statement, Tom Dyer, the Otago Regional Council's general manager science and resilience, said people could access its environmental data portal for real-time monitoring of rivers and lakes.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, and the Westland ranges.

The Milford Road (SH94) is closed from Cascade Creek due to landslides and fallen trees covering the road. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised about 9.30am that Haast Pass (State Highway 6) was closed owing to a slip, while the Milford Road (SH94) is closed from Cascade Creek due to landslides and fallen trees covering the road.

The Central Otago District Council says there are "a number of areas" across the region with surface flooding, and heavy rain is continuing to fall.

The council said Clyde, Alexandra, Lowburn and Pisa Moorings were the worst-affected areas.

It advised motorists to travel only if it was essential, and to "please stay off roads if you do not need to be out there".

The whole of the South Island is being lashed by the wild weather, which has cut power to tens of thousands of people and caused scores of flight cancellations.

Queenstown Airport sustainability and corporate affairs general manager Sara Irvine said while there were a lot of people at the terminal who had been disrupted, but due to the extent of the cancellations across the domestic and international networks ''it's not very crowded''.

Ms Irvine said staff had been advising passengers due to travel today to contact their airline directly, or check the Queenstown Airport website for the most up-to-date information.

"We know that some of the airlines will make decisions a bit later in the day ... going into the long weekend there could be some ad-hoc flights to try and support disrupted passengers, but that's not confirmed.''

Those who were due to travel from Queenstown Airport this weekend were also advised to consider alternative methods of getting to the airport, such as park and ride, because ''it's likely the Queenstown Airport parks will be quite full".

- Allied Media