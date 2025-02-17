'Pretty incompetent': Eight bumped from flight to Dunedin

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Eight passengers had to be bumped from a flight packed with students travelling to Dunedin because the plane was too heavy.

A passenger on board the flight to Dunedin from Wellington on Saturday who spoke to RNZ accused Air New Zealand of being "pretty incompetent" and believed the issue came up because it sold too much excessive baggage.

However, Air New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Alex Marren said in a statement it was not a baggage issue and instead down to the plane having too much fuel.

"On Saturday, our team managing NZ681 from Wellington to Dunedin had to make weight and balance adjustments to ensure the safe operation of the flight. The aircraft was over-fuelled, which meant the total payload exceeded the safe operating limit.

"While this is a rare occurrence, it meant we needed to seek volunteers willing to be rebooked on a later service.

"Eight customers were rebooked on the next available service and were compensated as an apology for the inconvenience caused.

"We’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding as we worked through this."

