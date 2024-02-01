'Privilege to serve': Anglican Bishop to step down

Dr Steven Benford was ordained in 2017. Photo: Kelk Photography

The Anglican Bishop of Dunedin is to step down from the role, saying it has been "a privilege" to serve the city.

The Rt Rev Dr Steven Benford was ordained at St Paul’s Cathedral in September 2017. He is a former doctor and for many years juggled preaching and practising medicine.

In a statement tonight, Dr Benford, 62, announced that his decision was "not an easy message to send".

"I believe that the time has come for me to step down as Bishop of Dunedin. I have tended my resignation to the Primates, and expect to finish in May 2024 - an exact date is to be decided.

"I had a very strong sense of call to this post, and while I sense it is the right time to finish, it is slightly disconcerting not knowing what the future holds."

Dr Benford said he did not have a post to go to and would "spend some time near our family in the first instance".

It had been "such a privilege" to serve Dunedin, he said.

"I have been powerfully changed by my time here as Bishop, and particularly through the love and friendship of so many people."

Dr Benford most recently relocated from London, but worked as a GP in Oamaru in the 1990s.

His connection with New Zealand comes through his wife, Lorraine, who was born in Dunedin and grew up in Gore. They have four children.

"I would like to offer my deepest thanks to you for being prepared to invite, welcome and love Lorraine and I as we moved here in 2017, Dr Benford said tonight.

"We have felt very loved, and want you to know how much this has meant to us."

The Archbishops would next appoint a Commissary, and the Ven Jan Clark and Ven Anne van Gend were prepared to continue as Vicar-General and Deputy Vicar-General, Dr Benford said.

- Staff reporters