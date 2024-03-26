Prominent Dunedin man faces fresh charges

Firearms seized by police in the Dunedin raid. Photo: NZ Police

A prominent Dunedin man on drugs and weapons charges was allegedly found with 807 rounds of ammunition, a court has heard.

The 67-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where new charges were added.

He was originally facing allegations of possessing a sawn-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, three tasers, failing to provide a pin number to his phone and driving while suspended.

Today, the defendant was also accused of possessing cannabis for supply and having an array of ammunition: 187 bullets of assorted calibres, 264 shotgun shells, 21 9mm bullets and 335 .22 bullets.

He was granted name suppression to protect his fair trial rights and was remanded in custody without plea.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the raid on the man's home was carried out, alongside Customs officials, on March 4 under the codename "Operation Rubus".

The defendant will come before the court again next month when pleas are expected to be entered to the charges.