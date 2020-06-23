Protesters block fertiliser plant entrances

A police officer speaks to protesters at the Ravensdown fertiliser plant in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Protesters using makeshift structures blocked the entrance to the Ravensdown fertiliser plant in Dunedin yesterday.

About 15 people gathered at the two entrances to the plant to protest the arrival of Trans Spring, a ship carrying fertiliser from the disputed territory of Western Sahara, which Morocco is accused of illegally occupying.

Police were present at the protest.

Environmental Justice Otepoti spokeswoman Abby Spilg-Harris said the company’s continued use of phosphate from Western Sahara needed to stop.

In purchasing and importing the phosphate, Ravensdown was financially supporting the continuation of a military occupation and oppression of the Saharawi people.

"Ravensdown have blood on their hands.

"A hundred and eighteen countries recognise this as a gross human rights abuse, but we still don't."

Structures made out of pallets made it harder for the group to be moved on, she said.

Ravensdown Group communications manager Gareth Richards confirmed it was receiving a shipment of phosphate rock from Western Sahara, "which the UN designates as sovereignty undecided".

The shipment was estimated to arrive this weekend.

"We should appreciate the ship’s arrival because thousands of jobs throughout Otago and the rest of New Zealand depend on the movement of agricultural inputs and outputs.

"As an essential service, Ravensdown is working hard to help farmers grow the food for export that earns the dollars that subsidise New Zealand’s social and economic recovery.

"So it’s hugely disappointing to see a handful of localised protesters continuing to wilfully ignore the other side of the story."

The issue remained complex, in a volatile part of the world, and Ravensdown supported the efforts by the UN to seek a political solution, he said.

emma.perry@odt.co.nz



